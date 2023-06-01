Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 6,333 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after buying an additional 48,866,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,721,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,307,000 after buying an additional 237,593 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after buying an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 93,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.92. 487,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,525. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

