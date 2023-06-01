Southern Wealth Management LLP Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Southern Wealth Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.29 on Thursday, hitting $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 537,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,536. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.65 and a 200 day moving average of $154.15. The company has a market cap of $65.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

