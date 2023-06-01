SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 8.9%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.86. 59,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 275,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.
SpartanNash Stock Down 7.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SpartanNash
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SpartanNash (SPTN)
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
- 20 Best Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Invest in
- Okta, Inc: When Great Results Aren’t Good Enough
Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.