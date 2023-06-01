SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Trading Down 8.9%

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.78 and last traded at $20.86. 59,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 275,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on SpartanNash from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

SpartanNash Stock Down 7.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $743.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SpartanNash

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

