Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.88 and last traded at $22.96. Approximately 272,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 326,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. Guggenheim downgraded Sphere Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut Sphere Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre.

