Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) Director Christopher M. Hayes Buys 15,386 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) Director Christopher M. Hayes purchased 15,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $11,077.92. Following the purchase, the director now owns 432,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,583.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Spruce Power Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE SPRU traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 226,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,392. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $118.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Spruce Power had a negative net margin of 204.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spruce Power

Spruce Power Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Power stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Power Holding Co. ( NYSE:SPRU Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.09% of Spruce Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

