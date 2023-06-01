Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DHR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 814,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.