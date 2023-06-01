Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,940 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Danaher by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Danaher by 9.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Danaher Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE:DHR traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.58. The stock had a trading volume of 814,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,115. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.82. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $221.22 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.64%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.06.
Insider Activity at Danaher
In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total transaction of $121,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.19, for a total value of $121,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,448.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $170,462.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,619 shares of company stock worth $3,568,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
About Danaher
Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.
