Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $248,000 Stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,730 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.28. 445,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

