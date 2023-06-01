Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $504,000 Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,692,648 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $348,752,000 after purchasing an additional 76,572 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,289 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $12,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE EOG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $108.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,163. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.16 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

