Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $674,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Nucor by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 24,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,617 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 530,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,881,000 after purchasing an additional 96,656 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Nucor by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $100.13 and a 52 week high of $182.68.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.67 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.88.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

