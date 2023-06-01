Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Increases Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE stock traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,994. The company has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $105.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.