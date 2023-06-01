Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,780 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,250 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 6,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,430,667 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,958 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 216.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after buying an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NSC traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.78. The company had a trading volume of 197,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

