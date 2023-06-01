Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Reduces Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,160 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,836,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,749,000 after purchasing an additional 225,603 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,737,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $231,900,000 after purchasing an additional 282,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,830,227 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $175,616,000 after buying an additional 123,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,881,736 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,162,000 after buying an additional 102,538 shares in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BHP traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.31. 1,340,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,015,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.17. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $71.52.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. CLSA upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.37) to GBX 2,550 ($31.51) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($30.89) to GBX 2,510 ($31.02) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,211.50.

In other news, insider Gary Goldberg acquired 1,000 shares of BHP Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.37 per share, for a total transaction of $58,371.00. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

