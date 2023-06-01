Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 33,210 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,210 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 43.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Toll Brothers by 34.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toll Brothers by 7.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Toll Brothers by 8.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Toll Brothers by 9.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 64,890 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Toll Brothers stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.09. 391,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,376. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.96. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 2,980 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $179,187.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,116.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

