Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 530 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,450,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $989,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 29,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.43.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded up $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $56.95. The stock had a trading volume of 683,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,790,927. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.17. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $659.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.39 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. Analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

