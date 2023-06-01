Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,020 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 259.1% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Simon Property Group by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.34 on Thursday, hitting $103.81. 350,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,222. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its 200 day moving average is $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.02 and a 1-year high of $133.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.63.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

