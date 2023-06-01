Status Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.08 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. Status has a market cap of $88.95 million and $1.08 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Status has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019997 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00016462 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,916.60 or 1.00060987 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,851,827,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,851,827,385.689764 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02316983 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,158,359.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

