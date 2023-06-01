Steem Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. Steem has a total market cap of $78.76 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000673 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,883.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.46 or 0.00351374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00013302 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00549272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00066328 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.22 or 0.00421143 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 435,439,467 coins. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars.

