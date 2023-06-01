StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Insider Transactions at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,357 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,548.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

StepStone Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $932,000. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 57,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 55.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

STEP stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. StepStone Group has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.39 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.09.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. StepStone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.06%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

