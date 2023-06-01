Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Rollins Put Options (NYSE:ROL)

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 6,050 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,170% compared to the average volume of 185 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Rollins Trading Up 1.0 %

ROL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.72. 638,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.05. Rollins has a 12-month low of $31.43 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $658.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rollins will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,582,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 17,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $744,814.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,964 shares in the company, valued at $5,755,888.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Rollins in the first quarter worth approximately $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rollins by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Rollins by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Rollins by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,580,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

