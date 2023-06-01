StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
