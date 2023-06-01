StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BYFC opened at $0.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.05. Broadway Financial has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $68.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,374,463 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 992,987 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 141.7% in the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,525,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 894,506 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadway Financial by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,557,942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 121,215 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Broadway Financial by 43.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,137 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 77,437 shares during the period. 12.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the public through its subsidiary. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.