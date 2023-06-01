StockNews.com Downgrades Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EQC stock opened at $20.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $28.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Commonwealth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 30.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18,028.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

