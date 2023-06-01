StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Down 12.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RBCN opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58. Rubicon Technology has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $17.74.

Institutional Trading of Rubicon Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.87% of Rubicon Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc engages in the provision of monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It operates through the following business segments: Sapphire and Pharmacy Business. The company was founded on February 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, IL.

