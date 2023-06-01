StockNews.com Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) to Hold

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

AAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.42.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,507,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,792. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $67.80 and a 1-year high of $212.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.19 and a 200 day moving average of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.88). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 245.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $29,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

