StockNews.com Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

CX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 26.2% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).

