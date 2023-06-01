StockNews.com Lowers CEMEX (NYSE:CX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.
CX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CEMEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.90 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut CEMEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.80 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.28.
CEMEX Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $6.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEMEX
About CEMEX
CEMEX SAB de CV operates as a global construction materials company. It offers cement, ready-mixconcrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia (EMEAA) and South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEMEX (CX)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.