StockNews.com Lowers Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Sunday.

Jaguar Health Trading Down 1.7 %

JAGX stock opened at $0.66 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAGX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 507.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141,796 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Jaguar Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jaguar Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. It operates through the Human Health and Animal Health segments. The Human Health segment is involved in manufacturing human products and the ongoing advertising of Mytesi, which is used for the symptomatic relief of non-infectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

