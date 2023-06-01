Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.22. 772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (BATS:GLDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 2.97% of Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF

The Strategy Shares Gold-Hedged Bond ETF (GLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Gold Backed Bond index. The fund tracks an index that provides broad exposure to USD-denominated investment grade corporate bonds while using near term gold futures to potentially hedge inflation risk.

