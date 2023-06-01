Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.20. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 31,400 shares.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.26. The company has a current ratio of 36.04, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.62.

About Stria Lithium

(Get Rating)

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stria Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stria Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.