Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.06 and last traded at $28.06. Approximately 509 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.10.

Sumco Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.72.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

