SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.83

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 564810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.