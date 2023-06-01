SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.83

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 564810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

SunOpta Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.16.

Insider Activity

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $221.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. SunOpta’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $54,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,848.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunOpta

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STKL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,290,000 after acquiring an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in SunOpta by 10,771.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621,425 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,802,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,979,000 after acquiring an additional 118,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,578,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,258,000 after acquiring an additional 890,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 362.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

