SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.58

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.76, with a volume of 24267 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.11.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.56 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.73, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.64.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:STKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$300.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$291.15 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0701274 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

