SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Shares Up 6.4%

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.93. 4,982,139 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 4,532,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.82.

SunPower Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of SunPower

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 108.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 48.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Featured Articles

