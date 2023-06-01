Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $34,575.64 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 6th, Mary Powell sold 18,544 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.51, for a total transaction of $473,057.44.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.48. 11,088,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,274,681. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.04 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Sunrun by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sunrun by 6.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 64.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

