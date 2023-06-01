SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SuperCom
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SuperCom (SPCB)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for SuperCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuperCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.