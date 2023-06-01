SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74. SuperCom has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPCB. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuperCom during the first quarter valued at about $673,000. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. It operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, Internet of Things (IoT), and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services.

