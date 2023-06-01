Symbol (XYM) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $163.75 Million

Symbol (XYM) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 1st. One Symbol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a market cap of $163.75 million and $4.68 million worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Symbol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Symbol Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,213,958,113 coins and its circulating supply is 5,778,467,038 coins. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Symbol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Symbol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

