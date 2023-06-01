Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Acquired by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $10,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 470.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNPS. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Synopsys Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,829 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS traded up $4.36 on Thursday, reaching $459.32. The stock had a trading volume of 655,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,508. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $384.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.60. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.00 and a 12-month high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.