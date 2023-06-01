TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Shares Up 0.7%

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €7.63 ($8.20) and last traded at €7.43 ($7.99). 456,809 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 416,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.38 ($7.93).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TEG. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays set a €8.00 ($8.60) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.50 ($6.99) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

TAG Immobilien Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is €7.10.

TAG Immobilien Company Profile

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.