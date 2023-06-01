Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,063 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,082,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,033,135,000 after purchasing an additional 608,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,667,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,077 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,509,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,719,000 after acquiring an additional 229,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,130,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,753,000 after purchasing an additional 760,793 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,925,000 after purchasing an additional 212,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded up $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,516,640. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $99.65.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

EMR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

