Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $110,000 in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDG. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF during the third quarter valued at $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SDG traded up $0.77 on Thursday, reaching $77.56. 13,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,973. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $399.43 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.76. iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF has a 12 month low of $68.51 and a 12 month high of $84.66.

About iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (SDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Sustainable Impact index. The fund tracks an index composed of companies whose revenues are driven by products and services that address at least one of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Sustainable Development Goals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.