Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $125,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,822,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,551,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,194,000 after purchasing an additional 472,896 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,047,000 after purchasing an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 867,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,974,000 after purchasing an additional 461,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 996,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,337,000 after purchasing an additional 335,206 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.03. 1,141,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,049. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

