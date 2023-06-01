Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $137,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.23. 1,879,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.15 and its 200 day moving average is $101.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

