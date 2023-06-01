Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Invests $300,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 411.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 64.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $8.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $354.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,557,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $407.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

