Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF makes up about 0.9% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RDIV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 176,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.74. The company has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $36.62 and a 1-year high of $47.97.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

