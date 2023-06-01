Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,323 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000. SM Energy makes up 2.9% of Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. American Trust boosted its stake in SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,566,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in SM Energy during the third quarter worth $390,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SM. StockNews.com began coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Insider Activity at SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.35 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $27.05. 546,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,489. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 4.40. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 41.07%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.89%.

SM Energy Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

