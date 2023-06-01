Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,962,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,242,532,000 after buying an additional 52,756 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,262,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 919,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,783,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.7 %

MLM stock traded up $6.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $404.94. 152,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,013. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.53 and its 200 day moving average is $358.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $410.48.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

