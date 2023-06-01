Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $461,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 243,728.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 941,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,511,000 after buying an additional 940,790 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 154.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,405,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,907,000 after acquiring an additional 852,504 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,313.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 565,534 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,228.3% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 568,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,687,000 after purchasing an additional 525,721 shares during the period. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,777,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.56. 11,132,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,376,207. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

