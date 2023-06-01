Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

IBM traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $130.03. 2,311,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,037. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.63. The stock has a market cap of $118.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

