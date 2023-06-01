TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after acquiring an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $39.52. The company had a trading volume of 153,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,268. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $36.79 and a one year high of $59.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

