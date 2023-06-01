Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Head to Head Comparison

Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) and Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempo Automation $12.05 million 0.61 -$144.85 million N/A N/A Nano Dimension $43.63 million 11.74 -$227.42 million ($0.88) -2.74

Tempo Automation has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nano Dimension.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempo Automation 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nano Dimension 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tempo Automation currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,010.70%. Given Tempo Automation’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tempo Automation is more favorable than Nano Dimension.

Risk and Volatility

Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nano Dimension has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.3% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Nano Dimension shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tempo Automation and Nano Dimension’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempo Automation N/A N/A -428.46% Nano Dimension -521.22% -18.21% -17.46%

Summary

Tempo Automation beats Nano Dimension on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components. It also provides nanotechnology based conductive and dielectric inks; and FLIGHT software platform that enables the 3D design of electrical and mechanical features. The company markets and sells products and services to companies that develop products with electronic components, including companies in the defense, automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductor, aerospace, and medical industries, as well as research institutes. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

