Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92. Approximately 5,096,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,498,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tencent Music Entertainment Group

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,524,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,356,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.