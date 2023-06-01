Tether Reaches Market Cap of $83.25 Billion (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 1st. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00003719 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Tether has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $83.25 billion and approximately $21.17 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001435 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000070 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000034 BTC.
Tether Profile
Tether launched on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 86,090,638,895 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,222,336,873 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether is tether.to.
Tether Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.